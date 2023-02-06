Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $37.25 on Monday. Energizer has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently -36.81%.

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 207.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

