KLK Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $189.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average is $216.86. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.