Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $189.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $601.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

