Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 45,853 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2023

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.