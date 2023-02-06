Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 45,853 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

