Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 31,618 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 217.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $189.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

