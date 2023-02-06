Vicus Capital Buys 799 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $49.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

