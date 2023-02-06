IFP Advisors Inc Buys 6,188 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $145.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $256.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

