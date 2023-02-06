Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $597.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $563.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

