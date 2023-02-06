Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New $175,000 Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 210.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 26.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.28. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 31.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.