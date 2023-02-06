Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $196.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

