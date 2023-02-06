Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 739 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $20,041,000. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $297,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $244,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 102,625.0% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 80.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $85.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $84.82 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average is $96.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.98%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.