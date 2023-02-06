Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 401.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $74.44 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47.
TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
