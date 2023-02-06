Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 401.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $74.44 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

