Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,560 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,654 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

