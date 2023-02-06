Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,068 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Sysco by 128.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

