2,267 Shares in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in TFI International by 22.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TFI International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in TFI International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in TFI International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,548,000 after purchasing an additional 676,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Trading Down 0.1 %

TFII stock opened at $118.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day moving average is $101.33. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $120.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFI International Profile

Several research firms have commented on TFII. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

