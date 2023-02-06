IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.27-9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.59-3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $485.00.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 4.3 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $482.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.52. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $560.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,286 shares of company stock worth $7,481,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.