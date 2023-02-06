Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.64), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $64.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,040.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 374.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 116.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.