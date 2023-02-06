Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52, RTT News reports. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $256.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $258.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.38.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,349 shares of company stock worth $21,021,926. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.