Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52, RTT News reports. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
CMI stock opened at $256.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $258.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.38.
CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
