onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87-1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Mizuho lowered their price objective on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.06.
Shares of ON opened at $80.89 on Monday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
