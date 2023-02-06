onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87-1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Mizuho lowered their price objective on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.06.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $80.89 on Monday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

onsemi Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of onsemi by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of onsemi by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

