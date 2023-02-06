Raymond James Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $30.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Avantor Stock Down 7.4 %

Avantor stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Avantor by 165.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 217.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 794.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

