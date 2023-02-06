Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 26,659 Shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,659 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Finnovate Acquisition worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNVT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNVT opened at $10.35 on Monday. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

