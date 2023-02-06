Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $472.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $621.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.69. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.14, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,889.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $4,893,041 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.