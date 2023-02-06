Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 971.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $159.72 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.75, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.76.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.52.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,580 shares of company stock valued at $42,294,778. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

