840 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $82.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.