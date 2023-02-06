Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $41.69 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

