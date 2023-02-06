Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $108.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 30.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $154.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.99. Clorox has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

