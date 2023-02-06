Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $145.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.91 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

