Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.