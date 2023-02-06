TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 93 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.70.

AON Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $313.64 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

