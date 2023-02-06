TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.61.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

ENPH opened at $222.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Stories

