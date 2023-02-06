TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $127.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average of $108.02. The company has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $147.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

