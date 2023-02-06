Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,069 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Yum China worth $16,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 156.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,569 shares of company stock worth $350,154 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE YUMC opened at $58.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

