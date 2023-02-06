Vicus Capital Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $202.69 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

