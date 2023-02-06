USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,515 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH opened at $222.93 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.54 and its 200 day moving average is $279.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

