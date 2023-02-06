USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 43,959 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,959 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.60 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

