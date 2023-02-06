Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

