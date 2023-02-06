Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 117,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,559,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,245,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $31.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $32.25.

