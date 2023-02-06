Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Stock Down 2.3 %

3M stock opened at $117.49 on Monday. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $164.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

