Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

