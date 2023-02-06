Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $176.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.99. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,914. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

