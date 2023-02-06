Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 3,395 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Allison Transmission worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,996,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,347 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,652,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Allison Transmission by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,298,000 after buying an additional 219,634 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.3 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

