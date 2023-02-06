Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,309 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.12.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $214.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.01.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.