Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Boosted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

Shares of IRM stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,896 shares of company stock worth $1,798,205 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

