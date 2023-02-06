Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Position Trimmed by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.09% of Dycom Industries worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 395.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 44,047 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.4% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 81,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $90.93 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.92.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

