Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABX. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.55.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of ABX opened at C$24.56 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,951,945.76. In related news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at C$122,951,945.76.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

