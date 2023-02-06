Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 10,394 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $90.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.