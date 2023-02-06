Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $144.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.46.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

