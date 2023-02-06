Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $5.11 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $122.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $329.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

