Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 12,223 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Qorvo worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 183.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,674,000 after buying an additional 447,129 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $15,888,629,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Qorvo by 243.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,910,000 after purchasing an additional 199,331 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $106.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $139.35.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

