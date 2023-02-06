Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.
Zebra Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $330.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $510.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Zebra Technologies Profile
Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.
Featured Stories
